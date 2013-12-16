© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wondering What Rob Ford's Been Up To? He's Dancing... In Church

By Eyder Peralta
Published December 16, 2013 at 2:04 PM EST

It's been a while since we last checked in on the embattled mayor of Toronto Rob Ford.

If you don't remember: Ford became the focus of international attention after he admitted to smoking crack cocaine, throwing his city into political chaos that included bizarre news conferences and circus-like city council meetings.

Ford has been stripped of some of his power, but he has refused to step down and is looking like a survivor.

So what's he up to?

The Toronto Star reports that on Sunday he danced at the West Toronto Church of God.

Video is here:

The Star adds:

"'Everyone has made mistakes,' Rev. Caleen Howard said in an interview on Monday.

"Ford was invited to attend a celebration after renovations were completed on the Pentecostal, evangelical church, which has been in its North York location for about 20 years, serving the West Indian immigrant community.

"'He enjoyed himself,' Howard said of the mayor. 'He seemed quite comfortable and just celebrated with us.'"

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta