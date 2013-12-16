Wondering What Rob Ford's Been Up To? He's Dancing... In Church

It's been a while since we last checked in on the embattled mayor of Toronto Rob Ford.

If you don't remember: Ford became the focus of international attention after he admitted to smoking crack cocaine, throwing his city into political chaos that included bizarre news conferences and circus-like city council meetings.

Ford has been stripped of some of his power, but he has refused to step down and is looking like a survivor.

So what's he up to?

The Toronto Star reports that on Sunday he danced at the West Toronto Church of God.

Video is here:

The Star adds:

"'Everyone has made mistakes,' Rev. Caleen Howard said in an interview on Monday.

"Ford was invited to attend a celebration after renovations were completed on the Pentecostal, evangelical church, which has been in its North York location for about 20 years, serving the West Indian immigrant community.

"'He enjoyed himself,' Howard said of the mayor. 'He seemed quite comfortable and just celebrated with us.'"

