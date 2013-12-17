Top Stories: Senate To Vote On Budget; Rock Hall Of Fame

Good morning, here are our early headlines:

-- It's Looking Like The Senate Will Approve the Budget Deal.

-- Nirvana, Linda Ronstadt And KISS Are In The Rock Hall.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Approves Jeh Johnson As Homeland Security Secretary.( Politico)

Angela Merkel Elected As German Chancellor, Starting Third Term. ( BBC)

"Parade Of Snow" Moving Across Plains, Northeast. ( NBC)

Uncontained Wildfire Burning In California's Big Sur. ( San Francisco Chronicle)

3 Firms To Pay $1 Billion To California Areas In Lead Paint Lawsuit. ( Los Angeles Times)

Lotto Officials Wonder If Mega Millions Jackpot Could Hit $1 Billion. ( CNN)

Illinois Students Answer Phones To Sing For Dial-A-Carol. ( WAND-TV)

