Top Stories: Huge Lotto Jackpot Winners; Harvard Bomb Suspect

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In California And Georgia.

-- Student Is Charged In Harvard Bomb Scare.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate To Take Final Budget Vote Today. ( Politico)

Dennis Rodman Returning To North Korea This Week. ( Time)

Federal Judge To Hear Ohio Same Sex Marriage Case Today. ( AP)

U.S. Sending $25 Million In New Typhoon Aid To Philippines. ( VOA)

Fewer Teens Report Using Synthetic Marijuana. ( USA Today)

Russian Parliament Passes Amnesty Bill That Could Free Pussy Riot. ( Guardian)

Republican Byrne Wins Alabama Special Congressional Election. ( Politico)

Trains Again Passing Through Canadian Town Hit By Rail Blast. ( Wall Street Journal)

Chinese Hospital Opens Clinic For Smog Victims. ( Xinhua)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.