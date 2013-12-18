Why N.Y. Mets Should Avoid Donning Santa's Suit

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Here's why most New York Mets avoid standing-in for Santa at the team holiday party. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Santa suit is cursed. Consider these former Santa Mets: Center-fielder Mike Cameron got badly injured, right-fielder Jeff Francoeur was traded, pitcher John Maine, career tanked. The list stretches back a decade.

But second baseman Daniel Murphy is tempting fate. This year, he donned Santa's red suit for a second time. After the first, his batting average dropped, though just a little bit.

