Chicago TV Anchor Wrestles With Alligator Story
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Miami man tried to join the barter economy. He captured a small alligator, took it to a store, offered to trade it for a 12-pack. His attempt made news on Chicago TV, where the anchor tried to tell the story.
(SOUNDBITE OF CHICAGO TV NEWSCAST)
UNIDENTIFIED BROADCASTER: He tried to trade it for beer. (Laughter)
INSKEEP: But had to pause 44 seconds, laughing.
UNIDENTIFIED WEATHERMAN: I think he's lost it.
UNIDENTIFIED BROADCASTER: (Laughter)
INSKEEP: The weatherman tried to help the anchor, asking: What would Ron Burgundy do?
It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.