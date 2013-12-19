Top Stories: Target's Data Breach; Weekly Jobless Claims Up
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Breach At Target Stores May Affect 40 Million Card Accounts.
-- Jobless Claims Rose Last Week, But Trend May Still Be Good.
-- 'Duck Dynasty' Patriarch Doubles Down; Palin Defends Him.
And here are more early headlines:
U.S. Official Arrives In Central African Republic. ( VOA)
Lack Of European-Made Drugs Slows Number Of U.S. Executions. (Guardian)
Russia Bailed Out Ukraine As Brotherly Gesture, Says Putin. ( Wall Street Journal)
Fighting In South Sudan Spreads. ( BBC)
Thai Protesters Stage Huge Downtown Picnic, Cause Havoc. ( AP)
Majority Of California's Big Sur Fire Contained. ( Los Angeles Times)
Georgia Grandmother Holds 1 Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket. ( Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Donor Drops $3500 Diamond Ring Inside Salvation Army Red Kettle. ( WBFS-TV)
