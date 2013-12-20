© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sen. Baucus Tapped To Be Ambassador To China

By Mark Memmott
Published December 20, 2013 at 10:38 AM EST
Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont.
Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont.

Confirming one of the week's less-secret secrets, the White House announced Friday morning that President Obama intends to nominate Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., to be the next ambassador to the People's Republic of China.

The 72-year-old has been in the Senate since 1978. He is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

If confirmed, Baucus would succeed Ambassador Gary Locke, who said late last month that he was stepping down to return to his family in Seattle.

Last spring, Baucus said he would not seek re-election in 2014. His early departure would give Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a fellow Democrat, the chance to appoint a replacement who would serve the remaining year or so of Baucus' term.

According to the Billings Gazette, Bullock's choice very likely could be Lt. Gov. John Walsh (also a Democrat). Walsh has already said he'll run for the Senate next year. If he gets appointed to the seat, that could give him an advantage over the likely Republican candidate, Rep. Steve Daines.

Control of the Senate, of course, will be up for grabs next year. Now, the Democratic caucus has 55 seats to the Republicans' 45.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott