Most Books At N.Y. High School Are Digital

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a milestone in White Plains, New York. Many schools are adding computer tablets and cutting back on books. Archbishop Stepinac High School is doing without books almost entirely. From biology to computer programming, texts will be on a digital bookshelf on laptops and tablets. The only exception is books on religion. Administrators at this Catholic boys school did not have quite enough faith in the digital future to throw out their bibles.