Top Stories: Thousands Lack Power On Christmas; 'Warthog' Ending

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- All Thousands Want For Christmas Is Electricity.

-- Air Force's Beloved 'Warthog' Targeted For Retirement.

And here are more early headlines:

Indirect Rocket Fire Strikes U.S. Embassy Grounds In Afghanistan. ( Al Jazeera)

U.N. Will Double Peacekeeping Force For South Sudan. ( VOA)

Target Briefs State Attorneys General On Retailer's Data Breach. ( CNET)

Colorado Now Issuing Licenses For Marijuana Retailers. ( Denver Post)

American Becomes Youngest Man To Ski To South Pole. ( Wall Street Journal)

Separate Antarctic Tourist Ship Stuck In Sea Ice. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

Vegas Cabbie Returns $300,000 Discovered In Backseat. ( KWTX)

Reminder: Book News is on Winter Break; Annalisa Quinn will return after the New Year.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.