Top Stories: Thousands Lack Power On Christmas; 'Warthog' Ending
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- All Thousands Want For Christmas Is Electricity.
-- Air Force's Beloved 'Warthog' Targeted For Retirement.
And here are more early headlines:
Indirect Rocket Fire Strikes U.S. Embassy Grounds In Afghanistan. ( Al Jazeera)
U.N. Will Double Peacekeeping Force For South Sudan. ( VOA)
Target Briefs State Attorneys General On Retailer's Data Breach. ( CNET)
Colorado Now Issuing Licenses For Marijuana Retailers. ( Denver Post)
American Becomes Youngest Man To Ski To South Pole. ( Wall Street Journal)
Separate Antarctic Tourist Ship Stuck In Sea Ice. ( Sydney Morning Herald)
Vegas Cabbie Returns $300,000 Discovered In Backseat. ( KWTX)
Reminder: Book News is on Winter Break; Annalisa Quinn will return after the New Year.
