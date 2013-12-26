© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Abe At Controversial Japan Shrine; Shipping Woes

By Korva Coleman
Published December 26, 2013 at 8:45 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Apologies, Promises From UPS And FedEx About Delivery Delays.

-- Japan's Abe May Have Hoped To Anger Others With Shrine Visit.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Power Crews Rush To Repair Lines Damaged By Ice Days Ago. ( USA Today)

Turkish Leader Reshuffles Cabinet Following Corruption Allegations. ( Reuters)

African Leaders Arrive In South Sudan To Hold Mediated Talks. ( BBC)

Thai Government Won't Delay Elections; Protests Turn Deadly. ( AP)

Re-enactors Stage Washington's Crossing Across Delaware River. ( Delaware County Times)

Russian Icebreakers Head For Tourist Ship Still Stuck In Antarctic Ice. ( UPI)

Reminder: Book News is on Winter Break; Annalisa Quinn will return after the New Year.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
