Top Stories: Abe At Controversial Japan Shrine; Shipping Woes

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Apologies, Promises From UPS And FedEx About Delivery Delays.

-- Japan's Abe May Have Hoped To Anger Others With Shrine Visit.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Power Crews Rush To Repair Lines Damaged By Ice Days Ago. ( USA Today)

Turkish Leader Reshuffles Cabinet Following Corruption Allegations. ( Reuters)

African Leaders Arrive In South Sudan To Hold Mediated Talks. ( BBC)

Thai Government Won't Delay Elections; Protests Turn Deadly. ( AP)

Re-enactors Stage Washington's Crossing Across Delaware River. ( Delaware County Times)

Russian Icebreakers Head For Tourist Ship Still Stuck In Antarctic Ice. ( UPI)

Reminder: Book News is on Winter Break; Annalisa Quinn will return after the New Year.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.