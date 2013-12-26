Top Stories: Abe At Controversial Japan Shrine; Shipping Woes
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Apologies, Promises From UPS And FedEx About Delivery Delays.
-- Japan's Abe May Have Hoped To Anger Others With Shrine Visit.
And here are more early headlines:
U.S. Power Crews Rush To Repair Lines Damaged By Ice Days Ago. ( USA Today)
Turkish Leader Reshuffles Cabinet Following Corruption Allegations. ( Reuters)
African Leaders Arrive In South Sudan To Hold Mediated Talks. ( BBC)
Thai Government Won't Delay Elections; Protests Turn Deadly. ( AP)
Re-enactors Stage Washington's Crossing Across Delaware River. ( Delaware County Times)
Russian Icebreakers Head For Tourist Ship Still Stuck In Antarctic Ice. ( UPI)
Reminder: Book News is on Winter Break; Annalisa Quinn will return after the New Year.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.