PHOTO: Saturn's Holiday Closeup
Just before Christmas, NASA released a photo of Saturn that we can't resist posting.
Here's how the space agency describes the image:
"The globe of Saturn, seen here in natural color, is reminiscent of a holiday ornament in this wide-angle view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The characteristic hexagonal shape of Saturn's northern jet stream, somewhat yellow here, is visible. At the pole lies a Saturnian version of a high-speed hurricane, eye and all. ...
"This view was acquired at a distance of approximately 611,000 miles (984,000 kilometers) from Saturn."
There's also a pretty impressive image of "Saturn's largest and second largest moons, Titan and Rhea [which] appear to be stacked on top of each other in this true-color scene."
Related posts from the past year or so:
-- LOOK: Cassini's Version Of 'The Pale Blue Dot'
-- Look Up And Smile: NASA's Taking More Photos Of Earth
-- Saturn Shows Off A Massive Spinning Vortex: 'The Rose'
-- Infrared Views Of Two Of Saturn's Moons Reveal 'Pac-Man' Features
-- On Saturn, Cassini Observes Huge Storm, Causing Incredible Temperature Spike
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.