Top Stories: Thousands Still Wait For Power; Deadly Beirut Blast
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Power's Still Out For Many Across North And Into Canada.
-- Bomb Blast In Beirut Kills Former Ambassador To U.S.
-- VIDEO: Rescuers Are Drawing Near To Ship Stuck In Antarctic.
And here are more early headlines:
Final Police Report On Newtown Shootings To Be Released Today. ( AP)
Utah Seeks Outside Legal Help To Overturn Same Sex Marriage Decision. ( Salt Lake Tribune)
Japanese Official Rules U.S. Base Will Relocate But Stay On Okinawa. ( Japan Times)
African Leaders Press On With Mediation Efforts In South Sudan. ( Reuters)
Paul Blair, Multiple Winner Of Baseball's Gold Glove, Dies. ( Baltimore Sun)
Hackers Can Access Phone Numbers On Social Media Site, Snapchat. ( Guardian)
Several People Badly Injured By Piranhas In Argentina River. ( AFP)
