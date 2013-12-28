Fresh Air Weekend: Our Favorite Books, TV, Movies And Music Of 2013

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

David Bianculli's Top 10 Shows: 2013 Was A 'Good Year For TV': Two new shows from Netflix -- House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black —changed the TV landscape, but Bianculli's top pick for 2013 is AMC's Breaking Bad. "It ended as brilliantly as it began," he says. "I'm so grateful for that series."

Need A Read? Here Are Maureen Corrigan's Favorite Books Of 2013: Fresh Air's book critic says it's just a fluke that 9 of the 11 titles she picked this year were written by female authors. Her favorites include a jumbo-sized Dickensian novel, a biography of Ben Franklin's sister, a comedy of manners, a stunning Scandinavian mystery and more.

In A 'Miraculous Year' For Movies, Edelstein Picks His Favorites:In 2013, "you really feel as if directors are taking chances in their storytelling," says film critic David Edelstein. He loved the movie Her, and says the biggest surprises of the year were All Is Lost and Much Ado About Nothing. He also explains why 12 Years a Slave didn't make his top 10.

Ken Tucker's Top 10 Albums Of 2013: Jason Isbell's Southeastern, Kanye West's Yeezus and an assortment of remarkable women dominated the Fresh Air critic's year in listening.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2020 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.