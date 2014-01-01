Top Stories: Contraception Mandate Delay; Barbara Bush Hospitalized
Happy New Year! Here are our early stories:
-- Justice Delays Birth Control Mandate For Catholic Groups.
-- Former First Lady Barbara Bush Is Hospitalized.
-- Dying Lawyer Convicted Of Aiding Terrorism Leaves Prison.
And here are more early headlines:
De Blasio Sworn In As New York City Mayor. ( New York Times)
Duggan To Take Oath As Detroit Mayor. ( Detroit News)
Stock Markets Set Records For 2013. ( Los Angeles Times)
Evacuation Over For North Dakota Town Near Fiery Train Derailment. ( Grand Forks Herald)
South Sudan Peace Talks Open, But Fighting Continues.( AP)
Second Japanese Official Visits Controversial Shrine, Angering China. ( Reuters)
Passengers Celebrate New Year Aboard Ship Stuck In Antarctic Ice. ( CNN)
