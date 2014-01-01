Top Stories: Contraception Mandate Delay; Barbara Bush Hospitalized

Happy New Year! Here are our early stories:

-- Justice Delays Birth Control Mandate For Catholic Groups.

-- Former First Lady Barbara Bush Is Hospitalized.

-- Dying Lawyer Convicted Of Aiding Terrorism Leaves Prison.

And here are more early headlines:

De Blasio Sworn In As New York City Mayor. ( New York Times)

Duggan To Take Oath As Detroit Mayor. ( Detroit News)

Stock Markets Set Records For 2013. ( Los Angeles Times)

Evacuation Over For North Dakota Town Near Fiery Train Derailment. ( Grand Forks Herald)

South Sudan Peace Talks Open, But Fighting Continues.( AP)

Second Japanese Official Visits Controversial Shrine, Angering China. ( Reuters)

Passengers Celebrate New Year Aboard Ship Stuck In Antarctic Ice. ( CNN)

