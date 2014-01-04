Top Stories: Boeing Contract OK'd; Record Low Temps Expected
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- 'Cheers And Jeers' As Boeing Machinists Narrowly OK Contract
-- Phil Everly Dies; Transformed Rock 'N' Roll With Brother Don
Other stories in the news:
-- Death Toll Rises From Northeast Storm; "Record Lows Likely" Across Much Of Nation. ( USA Today)
-- "Rescued Antarctic Passengers Resume Journey Home." ( The Associated Press)
-- Al-Qaida's Chief In Lebanon "Dies In Custody." ( BBC News)
-- "Iraqi Army Shells Falluja" In Bid To Dislodge Al-Qaida And Tribal Fighters. ( Reuters)
-- Man Who Had Lottery Ticket Worth $174 Million Didn't Realize He'd Won For Weeks. ( San Jose Mercury News)
