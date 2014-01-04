© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Boeing Contract OK'd; Record Low Temps Expected

By Mark Memmott
Published January 4, 2014 at 9:09 AM EST
Trying to stay warm: A woman paused in Manhattan's Times Square on Friday as bitterly cold winds blew through. Even colder temperatures are coming for much of the nation.
Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- 'Cheers And Jeers' As Boeing Machinists Narrowly OK Contract

-- Phil Everly Dies; Transformed Rock 'N' Roll With Brother Don

Other stories in the news:

-- Death Toll Rises From Northeast Storm; "Record Lows Likely" Across Much Of Nation. ( USA Today)

-- "Rescued Antarctic Passengers Resume Journey Home." ( The Associated Press)

-- Al-Qaida's Chief In Lebanon "Dies In Custody." ( BBC News)

-- "Iraqi Army Shells Falluja" In Bid To Dislodge Al-Qaida And Tribal Fighters. ( Reuters)

-- Man Who Had Lottery Ticket Worth $174 Million Didn't Realize He'd Won For Weeks. ( San Jose Mercury News)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
