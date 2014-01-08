© 2020 WFAE
It's So Cold That Hell Freezes Over

Published January 8, 2014 at 6:17 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

Making headlines this week is the polar vortex. And we can report that Hell has frozen over. That would be Hell, Michigan where temperatures fell to minus 13 degrees and even colder with the wind-chill. There are conflicting histories as to how the tiny town got its name, probably from the German word for bright - not because it resembles a fiery underworld. Hell, Michigan is due to warm up today to a balmy high of 16 degrees.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

