© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supporting The Home Team From The Comfort Of Your Couch

By Frank Deford
Published January 8, 2014 at 3:32 AM EST
The Detroit Lions huddle during a snowstorm in the first half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in December.
The Detroit Lions huddle during a snowstorm in the first half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in December.

Nowadays, do sports fans have to show their support by purchasing tickets? After all, the NFL makes much more money from TV than at the box office. Aren't you doing your fair share by staying comfy-warm downstairs by your own huge, high-definition TV, where you're surrounded by chosen friends and family, and have your own choice refreshments and your own toilet facilities?

These are things that come to mind with recent sporting events conducted under the most gruesome of weather conditions.

Click on the audio link above to hear Deford's take on this issue.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Frank Deford
Frank Deford died on Sunday, May 28, at his home in Florida. Remembrances of Frank's life and work can be found in All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Frank Deford