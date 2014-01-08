Top Stories: Arctic Cold Turns Deadly; Antarctic Ships Escape Ice

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Death Toll From Deep Freeze Tops 20; Warm-Up Is Coming.

-- Ships Break Free In Antarctica, U.S. Icebreaker Not Needed.

And here are more early headlines:

Egypt Delays Morsi Trial Because Of Bad Weather. ( VOA)

On 3rd Anniversary Of Giffords Shooting, Memorial Planned. ( Arizona Republic)

Only One In Four Young Teens Meets National Fitness Standards. ( AP)

Government Proposes Guidelines To Keep Kids Out Of Jail. ( Reuters)

Hundreds Sickened In Japan From Food Tainted By Pesticide. ( Bloomberg)

Formula One's Schumacher Still Critical, But Stable. ( Deutsche Welle)

Germany Finds Drugs In Banana Crates From Smugglers' "Logistical Error".( Reuters)

Baseball Hall Of Fame May Get New Members Today: Here's A List. ( ESPN)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.