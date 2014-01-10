Top Stories: Mixed Employment Report; West Virginia Water Crisis

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Jobless Rate Drops To 6.7 Percent; Only 74,000 Jobs Added.

-- Chemical Leak Causes Water Emergency In West Virginia.

-- Target Says 70 Million Individuals' Data May Have Been Stolen.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Disagrees Over How To Pay For Unemployment Benefits. ( Reuters)

Central African Republic Interim President Resigns. ( The Associated Press)

South Sudan Army Draws Closer To Rebels. ( BBC)

Indian Diplomat Arrested In U.S. On Visa Fraud Flies Home. ( The New York Times)

Powerful Cyclone Ian Approaching Tonga. ( Radio Australia)

Houston Firefighter Douses Truck Fire With Beer. ( NBC)

