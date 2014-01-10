Top Stories: Mixed Employment Report; West Virginia Water Crisis
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Jobless Rate Drops To 6.7 Percent; Only 74,000 Jobs Added.
-- Chemical Leak Causes Water Emergency In West Virginia.
-- Target Says 70 Million Individuals' Data May Have Been Stolen.
And here are more early headlines:
Senate Disagrees Over How To Pay For Unemployment Benefits. ( Reuters)
Central African Republic Interim President Resigns. ( The Associated Press)
South Sudan Army Draws Closer To Rebels. ( BBC)
Indian Diplomat Arrested In U.S. On Visa Fraud Flies Home. ( The New York Times)
Powerful Cyclone Ian Approaching Tonga. ( Radio Australia)
Houston Firefighter Douses Truck Fire With Beer. ( NBC)
