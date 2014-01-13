Top Stories: West Virginia Water Crisis; Ariel Sharon Eulogized
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 'Just A Few More Days' And W. Va. Water Emergency May End.
-- Ariel Sharon Remembered As Man Of War And Peace.
And here are more early headlines:
Supreme Court To Examine Presidential Recess Appointments. ( Christian Science Monitor)
Rodman Sorry For Comments On American Jailed In North Korea. ( Reuters)
Anti-Government Protesters Block Key Thailand Intersections. ( Financial Times)
Strong Quake Shakes Puerto Rico, No Injuries, Damage Reported. ( AP)
Southwest Jet Lands At Wrong Missouri Airport. ( NBC)
Golden Globes Honors "12 Years A Slave", "Breaking Bad". ( Hollywood Reporter)
