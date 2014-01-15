Top Stories: Jobless Benefits Stall; New NSA Spying Allegations

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Report: NSA Put Surveillance Software On 100,000 Computers.

-- Extending Jobless Benefits Likely Delayed Again.

-- Supreme Court Considers Legality Of Abortion Clinic Buffer Zones.

And here are more early headlines:

Safe Drinking Water Back For More West Virginia Residents. ( Charleston Gazette)

New Mexico Student Allegedly Used Shotgun In School Shooting. ( Albuquerque Journal)

U.S., Arab Donors Promise $1 Billion In Aid To Displaced Syrians. ( Reuters)

It's Day 2 Of Voting On Egypt's Draft Constitution. ( BBC)

Blizzard Conditions, Heavy Snow In Upper Plains. ()

