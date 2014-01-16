Oscar Nominees For Best Picture Include 'Captain Phillips,' 'Gravity'

Let the arguments begin over who and which film should have been nominated but weren't.

This year's nominees for Oscars from the were just announced and they include:

Best Picture

-- American Hustle

-- Captain Phillips

-- Dallas Buyers Club

-- Gravity

-- Her

-- Nebraska

-- Philomena

-- 12 Years a Slave

-- The Wolf of Wall Street

The full list of nominees is here. We'll add more in a moment.

Our friend Linda Holmes on the Monkey See blog will have more about the nominations as the day continues.

Update at 11:20 a.m. ET: Here's a direct link to Linda's take on the nominations.

Update at 8:50 a.m. ET. More Nominations.

Best Actor in a leading role:

-- Christian Bale, American Hustle

-- Bruce Dern, Nebraska

-- Leonardo DiCaprio, The Wolf of Wall Street

-- Chiwetel Ejiofor, 12 Years a Slave

-- Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club

Best Actress in a leading role:

-- Amy Adams, American Hustle

-- Cate Blanchett, Blue Jasmine

-- Sandra Bullock, Gravity

-- Judy Dench, Philomena

-- Meryl Streep, August: Osage County

Best Actor in a supporting role:

-- Barkhad Abdi, Captain Phillips

-- Bradley Cooper, American Hustle

-- Michael Fassbender, 12 Years a Slave

-- Jonah Hill, The Wolf of Wall Street

-- Jared Leto, Dallas Buyers Club

Best Actress in a supporting role

-- Sally Hawkins, Blue Jasmine

-- Jennifer Lawrence, American Hustle

-- Lupita Nyong'o, 12 Years a Slave

-- Julia Roberts, August: Osage County

-- June Squibb, Nebraska

The Oscar winners will be revealed on March 2. Ellen DeGeneres is the show's host this year. It will be broadcast by ABC-TV.



