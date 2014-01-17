Top Stories: Obama To Address Surveillance; WWII Soldier Dies
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Report: Obama Will Say NSA Should Not Hold 'Metadata'.
-- Japanese Soldier Who Fought On For 29 Years After WWII Dies.
And here are more early headlines:
Several Injured In Explosion At Thai Protest Rally. ( Bloomberg)
CDC Still Gathering Information In West Virginia Chemical Spill. ( Charleston Gazette)
Family Of Executed Man To Sue Ohio Over Prolonged Death. ( Zanesville Times Recorder)
Google Unveils Contact Lens That Monitors Glucose In Tears. ( TIME)
Sweltering Heat Slows Play At Australian Open Tennis Tournament. ( Sports Illustrated)
Hunter Who Won Auction to Kill Endangered Rhino Says He's Threatened. ( USA Today)
"Slightly Haunted" House Goes On Sale In Pennsylvania. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.