Top Stories: Jailed American's Plea; Syrian Peace Talks
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- American Held In North Korea Asks U.S. To Secure His Release.
-- U.N. Invites Iran To First Day Of Syrian Peace Negotiations.
And here are more early headlines:
U.N. Says Iran Suspends Certain Nuclear Enrichment Work. ( Reuters)
"No Shots Fired" In Honor Of King Today, Daughter Urges. ( Chicago Tribune)
Strong Quake Shakes New Zealand Causing Minor Injuries. ( New Zealand Herald)
Islamist Militant Group Threatens Sochi Olympic Games. ( CBC)
European Space Probe On Comet Mission To "Activate" Today. ( VOA)
Nadal Advances, Sharapova Out At Australian Open. ( AP)
Denver, Seattle Win Conference Championships, Head For Super Bowl. ( AP)
Italian Conductor Claudio Abbado Dies. ( Telegraph)
"12 Years A Slave", "Gravity" Tie For Top Producers Guild Honor. ( Los Angeles Times)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.