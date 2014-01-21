Top Stories: New East Coast Storm; Preventing Olympic Attacks
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- What Is This Bombogenesis And Why Is It Dumping Snow On Us?
-- Hunt Is On For At Least One 'Black Widow' In Sochi.
And here are more early headlines:
Deadly Bombing Strikes Hezbollah Neighborhood In Beirut. ( AP)
Report: Many Mine Clearing Workers Kidnapped In Afghanistan. ( Khaama Press)
Anti-Government Protesters Clash Overnight With Ukrainian Police. ( BBC)
Oklahoma Steel Plant Blast Kills Two. ( KWTV)
Widener University Student Shot, Critically Injured In Pennsylvania. ( Philly.com)
100 Million South Korean Credit Cards, Bank Data Stolen. ( Reuters)
4 Pilot Whales Die In South Florida, Officials Monitor Pod. ( WTVJ)
China Lifts Ban On Lady Gaga, But Album Cover Altered Before Sale. ( CNN)
