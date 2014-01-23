Netflix Reports Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with a Netflix surge.

MONTAGNE: The video-streaming company's shares spiked more than 17 percent yesterday during after-hours trading. That's thanks to better-than-expected fourth quarter results. Netflix reported a net income of $48 million for the last quarter of 2013 - up from 8 million a year ago.

The company also announced it added more than 2 million subscribers during that time. Now, nearly 32 million Americans subscribe to the online video service, beating out the premium network, HBO, which has an estimated $29 million. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.