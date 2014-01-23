Top Stories: Ukrainian Protests; Deadly Fire In Quebec; Bieber Arrested

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Many Missing After Massive Fire At Seniors' Home In Quebec.

-- In Ukraine, Protesters Warn They'll Go 'On The Attack'.

And here are more early headlines:

U.N. Mediators Meeting Syrian Combatants Separately. ( BBC)

Treasury Secretary: U.S. Will Reach Debt Ceiling In Late February. ( New York Times)

Frigid Wind Chill For Northern Plains, Snow For Texas. ()

Israel Says It Broke Up Al Qaida Attack On U.S. Embassy. ( AP)

Thai Court To Decide Whether Elections Can Be Postponed. ( Reuters)

Alleged Purdue University Shooter To Appear In Court Today. ( WCPO-TV)

Former Dallas Cowboy Player Convicted In Death Of Teammate. ( Star-Telegram)

Pork Industry Convention In Minnesota Wary Of Deadly Hog Virus. ( WTAQ-FM)

Pa. Fugitive Posts His Mugshot On Web, Helping Police Nab Him. ( Wilkes-Barre Times Leader)

Justin Bieber Arrested On Suspicion Of Drunken Driving. ( CNN)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.