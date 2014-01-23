Top Stories: Ukrainian Protests; Deadly Fire In Quebec; Bieber Arrested
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Many Missing After Massive Fire At Seniors' Home In Quebec.
-- In Ukraine, Protesters Warn They'll Go 'On The Attack'.
And here are more early headlines:
U.N. Mediators Meeting Syrian Combatants Separately. ( BBC)
Treasury Secretary: U.S. Will Reach Debt Ceiling In Late February. ( New York Times)
Frigid Wind Chill For Northern Plains, Snow For Texas. ()
Israel Says It Broke Up Al Qaida Attack On U.S. Embassy. ( AP)
Thai Court To Decide Whether Elections Can Be Postponed. ( Reuters)
Alleged Purdue University Shooter To Appear In Court Today. ( WCPO-TV)
Former Dallas Cowboy Player Convicted In Death Of Teammate. ( Star-Telegram)
Pork Industry Convention In Minnesota Wary Of Deadly Hog Virus. ( WTAQ-FM)
Pa. Fugitive Posts His Mugshot On Web, Helping Police Nab Him. ( Wilkes-Barre Times Leader)
Justin Bieber Arrested On Suspicion Of Drunken Driving. ( CNN)
