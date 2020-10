Top Stories: Syrian Peace Talks Falter; Deadly Cairo Blasts

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Mobs Blame Muslim Brotherhood After Bombs Rock Cairo.

-- At Syria Talks, Two Sides Don't Even Sit Down With Each Other.

-- 30 Elderly Residents Still Missing After Fire In Quebec.

And here are more early headlines:

Ukrainian Protesters Erect New Barricades; Talks Yield No Progress. ( BBC)

Small Blast Shakes French Church In Rome Before Hollande Visit. ( France24)

Former Va Gov. McDonnell, Wife To Appear In Federal Court Today. ( AP)

Huckabee Claims Democrats Believe Women Can't Control Libido. ( TIME)

Massive Pileup On I-94 In Indiana Kills At Least 3. ( WRTV-TV)

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Gets Stuck In An Elevator. ( CBC)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.