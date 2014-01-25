Police Make Arrest In Fatal Shooting At SC State University

Police arrested a suspect early Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of a student at South Carolina State University.

A news release issued by police says Justin Bernard Singleton, 19, of Charleston, was arrested in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Orangeburg, where the campus is located and has been charged with murder in the death of Brandon Robinson, 20, who was shot and killed on Friday.

As we reported shortly after the shooting, the local Times and Democrat newspaper had said authorities were looking for four suspects in connection with the death of Robinson, a member of the school's football team.

A public information officer with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Thom Berry, declined to indicate whether an active manhunt was still underway, but said there was no ongoing safety concern for the community, according to the AP.

"At this time, we believe we have the individual who fired the shot," Berry told the AP.

The Times and Democrat quotes police as saying they have yet to pin down a motive in the shooting.

The newspaper says:

"South Carolina State also was the site of a fatal shooting in 2011, when police said three men met on campus for a drug deal. A student, 22-year-old Jonathan Bailey, was killed."

"Friday's fatal shooting happened three days after authorities said a Purdue University student shot and stabbed a fellow student to death in a classroom."

"South Carolina State University is a historically black university with about 3,200 students in Orangeburg, about 40 miles south of Columbia."

