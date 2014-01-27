Not Shaving Hurts Razor Sales

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And now for our last word in business: Beardonomics(ph).

We often hear about companies making cuts in the last few days. We're hearing that the trend of not shaving is shaving razors maker's bottom line.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Procter & Gamble says the trend of letting facial hair grow is hurting sales in its razor division. The company even singled out Movember - that's the 10-year-old tradition of men not shaving in November to promote awareness of prostate cancer. My daughters have forbidden me to participate but apparently, many men do.

MONTAGNE: And skipping a daily or even weekly shave is becoming so popular, throughout the rest of the year, hipster mustaches have Procter & Gamble rethinking its hair strategies. It says it's going to focus on other hair grooming products, with a marketing push toward getting into shave all the rest of their body hair - something known as manscaping.

INSKEEP: Too much information.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News.

