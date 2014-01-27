Top Stories: More Bone-Chilling Cold; Grammy Award Highlights

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Looking To Escape The Deep Freeze? Head To Alaska.

-- VIDEO: Grammy Highlights, Including A Bit Of Paul And Ringo.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: U.S. Drone Strike Targets Militant In Somalia. ( CNN)

Ukraine's Justice Minister May Declare State Of Emergency. ( France24)

After Two Years Of Talks, Tunisia Passes New Constitution. ( Tunisia Live)

Police Still Don't Know Motive Of Maryland Mall Shooter. ( Washington Post)

Two Toledo Firefighters Die Battling Apartment Blaze. ( Toledo Blade)

Gas Prices Fall Slightly In Past Two Weeks, New Survey Says. ( Businessweek)

AT&T Drops Bid For British Vodafone. ( Bloomberg)

Team Rice Defeats Team Sanders In Revamped Pro Bowl. ( NFL.com)

Award-Winning Mexican Author Jose Emilio Pacheco Dies. ( BBC)

