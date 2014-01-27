Top Stories: More Bone-Chilling Cold; Grammy Award Highlights
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Looking To Escape The Deep Freeze? Head To Alaska.
-- VIDEO: Grammy Highlights, Including A Bit Of Paul And Ringo.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: U.S. Drone Strike Targets Militant In Somalia. ( CNN)
Ukraine's Justice Minister May Declare State Of Emergency. ( France24)
After Two Years Of Talks, Tunisia Passes New Constitution. ( Tunisia Live)
Police Still Don't Know Motive Of Maryland Mall Shooter. ( Washington Post)
Two Toledo Firefighters Die Battling Apartment Blaze. ( Toledo Blade)
Gas Prices Fall Slightly In Past Two Weeks, New Survey Says. ( Businessweek)
AT&T Drops Bid For British Vodafone. ( Bloomberg)
Team Rice Defeats Team Sanders In Revamped Pro Bowl. ( NFL.com)
Award-Winning Mexican Author Jose Emilio Pacheco Dies. ( BBC)
