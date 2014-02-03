© 2020 WFAE
As Search Ends, Toll Rises To 27 In Quebec Seniors' Home Fire

By Mark Memmott
Published February 3, 2014 at 12:03 PM EST
Jan. 23: Ice covers the remains of a home for seniors in L'Isle-Verte, Quebec. A fire there killed at least 27 people. Authorities fear another five people also died.
Twenty-seven bodies have been recovered from the ruins of a home for senior citizens in L'Isle-Verte, Quebec, and authorities believe that bone fragments found in the burned-out building will help them identify five more victims.

The search is over at the site, which was consumed by a fire on Jan. 23. It took 10 days to search the wreckage because water used to fight the flames had frozen. In some spots, ice was more than a foot thick.

According to The Toronto Star, "10 of the bodies that were recovered have been officially identified, and nine of those names have been made public."

The CBC adds that "police are still investigating the cause of the fire, and officers are now mandated to search for clues that could be admissible if the case goes to court. ... Investigators are considering multiple scenarios, including one in which the fire may have been the result of a criminal act."

