Google Told To Move Mysterious Barge

It's an update on a story we reported on recently. A mysterious barge docked at an island in the San Francisco Bay. The barge is owned by Google.

Construction on the barge over the past several months has drawn the curious to speculate, was it a party barge?

INSKEEP: Or a luxury showroom barge.

MONTAGNE: Maybe a data center barge.

INSKEEP: Or even a wave-generated electrical generator barge.

MONTAGNE: Well, actually, it turns out to be an illegal barge. While Google has a $79,000 a month lease to dock the barge, it actually does not have the correct permits for the construction.

INSKEEP: So the barge must move. Although, we still don't know what it is.

