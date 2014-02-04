© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Harsh Winter' Hurts Auto Sales

Published February 4, 2014 at 5:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with an icy slide for automakers.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: January sales were down for some of the largest car companies. General Motors, Ford and Toyota reported yesterday a sharp decline in last month's sales compared to the previous year.

Automakers cite a harsh winter with record snowfalls and rock-bottom temperatures, saying it kept many from visiting their dealership. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.