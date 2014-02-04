'Harsh Winter' Hurts Auto Sales
MONTAGNE: January sales were down for some of the largest car companies. General Motors, Ford and Toyota reported yesterday a sharp decline in last month's sales compared to the previous year.
Automakers cite a harsh winter with record snowfalls and rock-bottom temperatures, saying it kept many from visiting their dealership.