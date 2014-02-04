Top Stories: Yet Another Snow Story; Creationism Debate

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Sick Of Winter? Love It? More Snow And Ice Are On The Way.

-- Evolutionism Vs. Creationism: The Debate Is Live Tonight.

And here are more early headlines:

Markets Fall Sharply Overseas, After Wall Street's Big Loss. ( MarketWatch)

Senators Poised To Pass Huge Farm Bill, With Policy Changes. ( UPI)

Record Number Of U.S. Exonerations In 2013. ( New York Times)

FDA Debuts Anti-Smoking Ads Targeting Teens. ( USA Today)

Thailand Anti-Government Protesters Plan New Demonstrations. ( CNN)

Joan Mondale, Wife Of Former Vice President Walter Mondale, Dies. ( Politico)

