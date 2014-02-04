© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Yet Another Snow Story; Creationism Debate

By Korva Coleman
Published February 4, 2014 at 8:26 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Sick Of Winter? Love It? More Snow And Ice Are On The Way.

-- Evolutionism Vs. Creationism: The Debate Is Live Tonight.

And here are more early headlines:

Markets Fall Sharply Overseas, After Wall Street's Big Loss. ( MarketWatch)

Senators Poised To Pass Huge Farm Bill, With Policy Changes. ( UPI)

Record Number Of U.S. Exonerations In 2013. ( New York Times)

FDA Debuts Anti-Smoking Ads Targeting Teens. ( USA Today)

Thailand Anti-Government Protesters Plan New Demonstrations. ( CNN)

Joan Mondale, Wife Of Former Vice President Walter Mondale, Dies. ( Politico)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman