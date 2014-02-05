© 2020 WFAE
A Surprising Crusader Against Wrongful Convictions

Published February 5, 2014 at 4:00 PM EST

A report from the National Registry of Exonerations released Tuesday revealed 2013 as a record year for overturning wrongful convictions in the U.S. Of the 87 people nationwide who had their convictions overturned, Texas led all states with 13. Melissa Block speaks with Dallas District Attorney Craig Watkins, who established the nation's first Conviction Integrity Unit in Dallas in 2007.

