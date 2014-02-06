Airline Loses Jamaican Bobsled Team's Belongings

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In the movie "Cool Runnings," about Jamaican's bobsled team, the chant went: Feel the rhythm, feel the rhyme, get on up, it's bobsled time. But at Sochi it's not quite. This year's Jamaican team finally made it to the Winter Games - that was a feat after weather in the U.S. caused them travel headaches - but the airline lost their luggage, as well as their equipment. The team's trying to stay upbeat. One member, Winston Watts, said we have a lot of friends here, I'm sure people will lend us whatever we need. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.