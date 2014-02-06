Top Stories: Ice Storm Cut Power To Thousands; Affluenza Teen

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- It's Freezing And Power's Out For Hundreds Of Thousands.

-- No Jail For Teen With 'Affluenza' Who Killed 4 In Crash.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Illegally Detained Iraqi Women Abused By Security Officers. ( Human Rights Watch)

Italy Rescues More Than 1,100 Migrants Today.( BBC)

North Korea Already Threatens To Cancel Family Reunions. ( CNN)

Sony Declares Profit But Will Sell PC Unit, Cut Thousands Of Jobs. ( CNET)

French Officials Crush Poached Illegal Ivory At Foot Of Eiffel Tower. ( Guardian)

Three Arrested In Wisconsin Assault, Theft Of Stradivarius Violin. ( Reuters)

Action Figure, GI Joe, Turns 50. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.