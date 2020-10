RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The social media company announced its first earnings report since becoming a publicly traded company, and the news is not good. Twitter's stock price 17 percent in the last quarter. This change is due largely to a sharp decline in new users. Only one million U.S. users were added in the final months of 2013.