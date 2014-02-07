Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. Beats Profit Forecasts

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

MONTAGNE: The media company, controlled by Rupert Murdoch, reported profits that beat forecast. Its stock price climbed yesterday in late trading after the report was released. News Corp. posted gains in its digital real estate and book publishing services.

Still, the company, which publishes the Wall Street Journal, was hampered by declining advertising revenues in its newspaper business.