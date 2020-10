Top Stories: Jobless Report Coming; Syrian Peace Efforts

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Nervousness' About Economy Ahead Of Today's Jobs Report.

-- U.S. Still Working For Syria Resolution, Envoy To U.N. Says.

-- Dogs Do Their Doodies And Salmon Swim Home Magnetically.

And here are more early headlines:

Hundreds Of Thousands Still Lack Power In Pennsylvania. ( Philly.com)

It's Not Just The East: Oregon Gets Smacked With Snow. ( Oregonian)

Syrian Government Will Join Second Round Of Peace Talks. ( Reuters)

Obama To Sign Farm Bill At Michigan University. ( AP)

Duke Energy Says Ash Spill Into River Will Soon Be Stopped. ( WSOC-TV)

Suspected Migrant Boat Overturns Off Florida, Killing Three. ( Sun-Sentinel)

CDC Says New Norovirus Strain Sickened Cruise Ship Passengers, Crew. ( NBC)

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Launches New YouTube Show. ( Globe & Mail)

