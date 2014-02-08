Fresh Air Weekend: Tim Gunn, 'Borgen' And The Parenting Paradox

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Tim Gunn: On And Off The Runway, 'Life Is A Big Collaboration'

"Make it work," the fashion guru tells designers on Project Runway.But life hasn't always "worked" for Gunn. He talks with Terry Gross about being bullied, being gay in the '60s and '70s, and how his mother thinks he should "dress more like Mitt Romney."

'Borgen' Is Denmark's 'West Wing' (But Even Better)

Critic John Powers says that Borgen, a Danish TV series about a woman who unexpectedly becomes Denmark's prime minister is "irresistibly bingeable." The third and final season has just been released on DVD.

Are We Having Fun Yet? New Book Explores The Paradox Of Parenting

Kids can be magical and maddening. The title of Jennifer Senior's book — All Joy and No Fun — contrasts the strains of day-to-day parenting with the transcendent experience of raising a child.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Tim Gunn: On And Off The Runway, 'Life Is A Big Collaboration'

'Borgen' Is Denmark's 'West Wing' (But Even Better)

Are We Having Fun Yet? New Book Explores The Paradox Of Parenting

Copyright 2020 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.