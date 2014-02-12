Virgin America To Go Public

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

MONTAGNE: Virgin America aims to go public this year after recording its first profits since it was founded 10 years ago. Barclays and Deutsche Bank will co-lead the IPO.

Virgin Airlines is currently backed by billionaire Sir Richard Branson. And it was last year's Conde Nast Traveler Reader's Choice pick for best U.S. airline. The IPO is slated for the second half of the year.