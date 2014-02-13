© 2020 WFAE
WATCH: Cameras Capture Corvettes Being Sucked Into Sinkhole

By Mark Memmott
Published February 13, 2014 at 7:20 AM EST

Security cameras were rolling Wednesday when a sinkhole opened up underneath the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky. As we reported earlier, eight of the iconic sports cars were sucked down into a hole about 40 feet deep.

The museum has now posted videos of the hole opening up, the cars disappearing and what it looks like inside the pit. The museum's YouTube channel is here, and we'll embed several of the clips, which include different views of the collapse.

Meanwhile, The Louisville Courier-Journal says there's no timetable at this point for when the cars will be removed from the hole and repairs are made to that wing of the museum. Engineers need to be sure it's safe to work inside the pit.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
