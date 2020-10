STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with an electric high.

No. No. No. People have not come up with an e-Joint. Shares of Tesla Motors crossed the $200 barrier yesterday before falling back down to around $197. That was a record high for the upstart electric car maker. In the last month, Tesla stock has soared more than 43 percent.

The luxury automaker share price quadrupled in 2013.