NBC's Olympic Coverage Powered By Starbucks

Good morning, I'm David Green. Under Olympic rules, only official sponsors are allowed to sell coffee at the Winter Games in Sochi. Starbucks is not one of them. But NBC, the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of the Games, found a loophole and constructed a secret Starbucks in its media center. The network has flown in barristas to staff its operation. Other members of the press are envious. Our own Sonari Glinton trailed a journalist carrying a contraband drink only to learn that this too was an NBC exclusive. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.