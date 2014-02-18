Top Stories: Pussy Riot Members Detained; Fallon On 'Tonight'

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Pussy Riot's Nadya And Masha Report Being Detained In Sochi.

-- Jimmy Fallon, 'Your Host ... For Now,' Takes Over 'Tonight'.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: U.S. Aims To Swap Taliban Prisoners For Captured U.S. Marine. ( Washington Post)

Oklahoma Pharmacy Won't Sell Execution Drug To Missouri. ( St. Louis Public Radio)

Thai Panel Charges Prime Minister For Mishandling Rice Program. ( Wall Street Journal)

China Dismisses U.N. Criticisms In Harsh North Korea Report. ( VOA)

Indian Court Commutes Death Sentences For Gandhi Plotters. ( BBC)

Arctic Less White Due To More Melting Sea Ice. ( AP)

Asteroid Flies By Earth, A Year After Space Rock Explodes Over Russia. ( CNN)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.