Top Stories: Pussy Riot Members Detained; Fallon On 'Tonight'
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Pussy Riot's Nadya And Masha Report Being Detained In Sochi.
-- Jimmy Fallon, 'Your Host ... For Now,' Takes Over 'Tonight'.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: U.S. Aims To Swap Taliban Prisoners For Captured U.S. Marine. ( Washington Post)
Oklahoma Pharmacy Won't Sell Execution Drug To Missouri. ( St. Louis Public Radio)
Thai Panel Charges Prime Minister For Mishandling Rice Program. ( Wall Street Journal)
China Dismisses U.N. Criticisms In Harsh North Korea Report. ( VOA)
Indian Court Commutes Death Sentences For Gandhi Plotters. ( BBC)
Arctic Less White Due To More Melting Sea Ice. ( AP)
Asteroid Flies By Earth, A Year After Space Rock Explodes Over Russia. ( CNN)
