Petitioners Want To Ban Cheap Pizza

And our Last Word In Business is an update on the campaign against the scourge of cheap food. This really is a problem in the minds of small-business people. Think about how giant stores have crowded out local retailers.

But in this case, the giant food is local. It's the $1 slice of pizza, which has been a tradition in New York City for many, many, many years.

MONTAGNE: Now, a petition on Change.org is calling to ban $1 pizza on New York's Lower East Side. It's labeled as an effort to promote food diversity.

INSKEEP: These anti-cheap-slice activists say cheap pizza crowds out other midprice options. As of this morning, the petition had only 27 signatures.

MONTAGNE: Maybe they'd get more signatures if they threw in a free slice of pizza. What do you think, Steve?

