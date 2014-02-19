Top Stories: Deadly Ukrainian Unrest; Nun Sentenced
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Kiev Is 'A War Zone' As Chaos Continues In Ukraine.
-- Nun Who Broke Into Nuclear Complex Gets 35-Month Jail Term.
And here are more early headlines:
Venezuela Opposition Leader Surrenders To Police After Rally. ( Wall Street Journal)
Obama To Meet Canadian, Mexican Leaders On NAFTA Anniversary.( Bloomberg)
Iran Wants "Economy Of Resistance" To Sanctions If Nuke Talks Fail. ( AP)
Chad Calling For More Peacekeepers In Central African Republic. ( Reuters)
Second North Carolina Utility Pipe Spilling Toxic Ash Into River. ( News & Observer)
U.S. Soldier Who Raped, Murdered Iraqi Girl, Family, Found Dead. ( Los Angeles Times)
Powerball Jackpot Above $400 Million - Tips For Would-Be Winners. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.