Shipping Container Of Cigarettes Washes Ashore

And British smokers might be thinking of combing a rocky beach near East Devon this morning. That's where a shipping container carrying 14 tons of tobacco cigarettes washed ashore yesterday. Our last word in business is: soggy cigs.

The container is thought to be one of many lost from a cargo ship on Valentine's Day. More than 500 containers fell into the ocean after the ship was battered by 30-foot waves during a fierce storm.

GREENE: So far the cargo, said to be carrying more than 11 million packs of cigarettes, is the only container to come ashore. Maritime and Coast Guard officials have warned anyone attempting to grab a few free packs off the beach will be fine, since no duty tax has been paid on the wet goods.

